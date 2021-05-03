Commuters can expect wet roads and choppy slush during their Monday morning drive with possible rain throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Hazardous driving conditions were the cause for delays for schools in Woodland Park. Click here to see listings of closings and delays.
#snow near #woodlandpark #cowx pic.twitter.com/te2SBmkzVw— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) May 3, 2021
Woodland Park measured 4 inches of snow overnight.
OK, #Colorado. You can stop anytime now. Rain is cool too. #cowx @csgazette @TheWxMeister pic.twitter.com/MPdOjR59Aq— Nathan Van Dyne (@NathanVanDyne) May 3, 2021
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist throughout the day at a 90% chance with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, the weather service said.
Monday's high will likely reach 44 degrees, well below the average high of 65 degrees, along with winds between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
There's a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms overnight with rain amounting to less than a tenth of an inch, the weather agency said.
Temperatures will drop to 33 degrees overnight with cloudy skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Bouts of rain stick around until Wednesday but temperatures will start to creep up throughout the week with highs in the 70s by Thursday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.