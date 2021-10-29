Friday and Saturday's mild forecast is likely to followed by several days of rain in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68 degrees Friday with dry skies and sunshine, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures sink to a low of 39 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Saturday's forecast will likely be the same with a high of 69 degrees, the agency said.
The high for Halloween Sunday is anticipated to be no more than 47 degrees with rain showers Sunday night and more rain expected to come early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m.