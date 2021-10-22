A week of warm, dry weather is likely to continue this weekend before slight chances of rain showers appear early next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could hit a high of 73 degrees Friday with sunny skies and 5 to 15 mph breezes, the agency said.
Overnight lows are expected to hit 38 degrees with partly sunny skies, the weather service said.
Sunshine with temperatures in the 60s or 70s is expected Saturday and Sunday.
Monday's high could peak at 74 degrees with strong winds followed by some showers Tuesday, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A 20% chance of showers.