Colorado Springs residents should prepare for snowy days as the city is expected to see around an inch Saturday night and 1 to 3 inches Sunday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
The high for Saturday is 46 degrees with a 20% chance for snow throughout the afternoon with winds speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 30 mph. That chance increases to 80% Saturday night where the low temperature will be around 19 degrees with winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday features a 90% chance for snow with winds still blowing 10 to 15 mph. The high temperature for Sunday will be around 27 degrees. Sunday night the chance for snow drops to 20% with less than one inch of new accumulation expected. The low temperature for Sunday night is 11 degrees.
Monday: 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny. High temperature near 29 degrees. Wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High temperature near 39 degrees. Wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.. Mostly sunny. High temperature near 44 degrees. Wind blowing 10 mph.