More hot, dry weather is forecast for Colorado Springs Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees with plenty of sunshine and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 61 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s with dry, sunny skies until Sunday afternoon when slight chances of thunderstorms appear, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.