In May 2021, Woodland Park resident Bonnie Sumner took at trip to the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. It was one of the first warm days of the year. She wrote: “It was so warm and beautiful in Garden of the Gods today. We spotted this cute lizard taking advantage of the weather and basking in the sun.”

 Courtesy of Bonnie Sumner

Outdoor activities should see little interruption Wednesday around Colorado Springs with mostly sunny skies early in the day and little chance of precipitation.'

The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts a high of 75 degrees for Colorado Springs along with a 10% chance of late afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 49 degrees, the weather service said. Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with some afternoon thunderstorms and a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Friday's forecast shows no signs of rain or thunderstorms, but the weekend returns to a cycle of sunshine and afternoon storms.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Calm wind around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

