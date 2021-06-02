Outdoor activities should see little interruption Wednesday around Colorado Springs with mostly sunny skies early in the day and little chance of precipitation.'
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts a high of 75 degrees for Colorado Springs along with a 10% chance of late afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 49 degrees, the weather service said. Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with some afternoon thunderstorms and a high temperature of 80 degrees.
Warmer today with isolated to scattered mountain thunderstorms. Although the risk is low, burn scar flash flooding will be possible should a stronger storm impact these areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XW26TJv7Dx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 2, 2021
Friday's forecast shows no signs of rain or thunderstorms, but the weekend returns to a cycle of sunshine and afternoon storms.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Calm wind around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.