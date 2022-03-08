The weather will start warming up but don't expect it to last too long.
Colorado Springs residents should wake up to fog Tuesday but it should be gone by 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The forecast also calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 36 degrees, which should help melt some of the snow the Pikes Peak region had over the past few days.
But this break from wintery conditions won't last long.
"Snow and fog will end across the southeast plains this morning with a slow warm up expected through Wednesday," the weather service said in a tweet Tuesday. "A strong cold front will bring snow and sharply colder temperatures for Thursday."
Wednesday's forecast calls for a high near 33 degrees and a 40% chance of snow by late morning. That is followed by temps in the teens Thursday with snow likely to continue falling throughout the day; up to 3 inches of snow is possible, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Patchy blowing snow after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.