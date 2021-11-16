Fire danger is expected to be elevated in the Pikes Peak region Tuesday due to warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A red flag warning will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. as temperatures are likely to reach 69 degrees with humidity as low as 10%. Winds are expected to blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45, the weather service said.
Colorado Springs firefighters already battled a blaze Sunday that came within 30 to 40 feet of homes on the city's west side.
Temperatures could drop Wednesday to a low of 40 degrees then temperatures are anticipated to gradually increase into the 60s by Friday.
No precipitation expected through the rest of the week.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.