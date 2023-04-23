After snow and colder temperatures Saturday, Sunday's weather looks warmer and more pleasant around Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs residents can expect patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 54, and a south southeast between wind 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Patchy fog is possible this morning along the Interstate 25 corridor, especially northern El Paso County. Any fog that develops today should diminish by mid to late morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.