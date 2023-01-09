The weekend warming trend is expected to continue for Colorado Springs Monday, bringing above-normal seasonal temperatures to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday could see mostly sunny skies and a high near 53, warmer than the maximum normal of 45 degrees for Jan. 9. While similar conditions and a high near 55 is expected Tuesday, snow originating over the Continental Divide could spread east late Monday night, possibly bringing snow over southern Colorado through Wednesday.
Accumulations could be very light, though the Palmer Divide and far eastern plains are most likely to see measurable snow, the weather service said.
With the conditions, temps could drop again to a high near 40 Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.