Another round of severe weather is possible Thursday around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and severe thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect cloudy skies in the morning to clear throughout the day and a high temperature near 80 degrees, the weather service says.

Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 10 to 15 mph, with new rainfall amounts expected to measure less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in instances of thunderstorms.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, due to the possibility of severe storms, hail, and strong winds.

“The strongest storms will be capable of producing hail in excess of two inches, wind gusts to 80 mph, and tornadoes,” the weather service said in its forecast, “While severe storms will be possible anywhere across the plains today, highest chances will be along and north of the Highway 50 corridor. The risk of storms is expected to lower just after midnight tonight.”

Here is some additional information regarding today's severe risk across south central and southeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/bZ68AYA1bC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 6, 2023

Storms Wednesday evening produced heavy rainfall and golf ball-sized hail. So far in July, Colorado Springs has recorded .37 inches of rain, which is slightly below the average of .40 inches for the date, according to officials with the weather service.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department conducted a water rescue amidst flooding in east Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the department.

Reports came in around 7 p.m., Wednesday of a person surrounded by water and trapped in their vehicle near 3020 East Platte Avenue.

Looking ahead to Thursday night, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms persists in the forecast, mainly before 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 55 degrees.

The possibility of rain and thunderstorms remains on the forecast for Friday, and heading into the weekend, with temps projected to be in the high 70s to 80s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 9 a.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 89 degrees.