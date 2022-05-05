Temperatures are expected to rise Thursday and continue to jump up throughout the weekend with no expectations of precipitation, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday will likely reach 68 degrees with sunshine and breezes between 10 to 15 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 44 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 80 degrees Friday and continue into next week, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind between 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the morning.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.