Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last on Monday because rain and snow are entering the state and cool down looms.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow showers are likely along the Continental Divide, with rain, virga, and weak thunderstorms possible over the lower elevations especially along and south of Highway 50 this afternoon. The main hazards associated with any thunderstorms will be lightning and gusty outflow winds.

A potent weather system pushes through in the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe, bringing chances for moderate to heavy mountain snow, excessive rainfall for our plains, and the possible development of strong thunderstorms as well. Travel impacts due to snow will be possible for the high country, especially for the Pikes Peak region, our central mountains, the Sangre De Cristos, and the Wet Mountains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: A chance of rain showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.