A cool, clear day is expected in Colorado Springs Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 56 degrees with sunshine and moderate winds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 29 degrees with mostly clears skies, the agency said.
Friday is likely to be similar with temperatures in the 50s and sunny skies.
Throughout the weekend temperatures creep up into the 60s with a high of 70 degrees anticipated Monday.
No signs of rain or snow appear in the Colorado Springs forecast during the upcoming stretch.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds around 10 mph.