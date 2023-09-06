Colorado Springs is forecast for warmer, drier temps Wednesday with highs expected in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny conditions on Wednesday and a high of 82 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the area due to breezy conditions and low humidity creating elevated fire weather conditions.

“Caution is advised with any outdoor burning activities,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 60 degrees. Winds from the southeast will continue after midnight ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 88 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.