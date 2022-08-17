Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Lows tonight will be around 52, with a 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Most thunderstorms developing today will be over the southern mountains.
Drier air will spread in from the north and thunderstorms will be more tied to the mountains today, which will be most numerous across the south. Locally heavy rainfall capable of causing flash flooding will be possible with the stronger storms. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2FIgJFD2Vl— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 17, 2022
North wind 5-10 mph, becoming south in the morning.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 1-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.