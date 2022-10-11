Sunny skies and 70-degree weather continues in Colorado Springs Tuesday.
Tuesday could see temperatures "above seasonal averages" with a warmer high near 75, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"Spotty" fire weather due to low humidity and wind gusts between 25-30 mph is also possible in the Pueblo County region and southern region of El Paso County, the service said.
Wednesday could see similar weather with sunny skies and a high near 70. Temps could could dip into the 60s Thursday, but both days are forecast to remain sunny. Nights continue to cool off, as temperature lows are expected to hover in the low 40s and upper 30s this week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.