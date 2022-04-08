It is expected to be warmer with less wind in Friday's forecast of Colorado Springs.
The city could see sunshine and a high of 64 degrees with relatively light winds up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. That is mild compared to Thursday's forecast of up to 60 mph wind gusts across the region.
But southern Colorado could once again see high fire danger this weekend, thanks to warmer temps, gusty winds and relatively low humidity, the weather service says.
Temps are expected to rise in Colorado Springs on Saturday, with a high near 74 degrees with partly sunny skies.
"Saturday is going to be one of the nicest days we’ll see for quite some time," said meteorologist Christina Sanjuan of Gazette news partner KKTV.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m.-noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.