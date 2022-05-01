A few severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening over the southeast plains, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. The greatest risk of severe storms being south and east of line from La Junta to Eads.
The main threats from storms will be large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts to near 60 mph, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Strong southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected today, with widespread critical fire weather conditions across most of the higher terrain and upper mountain valleys. Some areas of blowing dust with visibility dropping below a mile at times will also be possible today across the San Luis Valley.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.