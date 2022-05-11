050122-news-motorless morning 05.JPG

The road into Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs fills with pedestrians, bikers and roller skaters as the day warms up during a Motorless Morning. Vehicle traffic was prohibited from 5 a.m.-noon, allowing people to bike, walk run, roller blade or longboard without having to worry about cars or traffic.

 Parker Seibold / The Gazette

High fire danger continues Wednesday across southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A red flag warning is in effect for those areas from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday.

Colorado Springs is projected to see a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, with a high near 86 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

It is expected to be windier Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the weather service says. Patchy blowing dust could take place between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday: Patchy blowing dust between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south southeast wind 10-20 mph becoming west 20-30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments