High fire danger continues Wednesday across southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A red flag warning is in effect for those areas from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Springs is projected to see a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, with a high near 86 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
It is expected to be windier Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the weather service says. Patchy blowing dust could take place between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Patchy blowing dust between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south southeast wind 10-20 mph becoming west 20-30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.