Thursday's forecast calls for warm and windy conditions, putting the Pikes Peak region in high fire danger once again.
Northern El Paso County — including Monument and Black Forest — is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, thanks to the potential of gusty winds and relatively low humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
In a tweet, the weather service asked the public to "avoid activities which could start a wildfire."
On Thursday, Colorado Springs could see sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service predicts. It is expected to be warmer Friday, with high temps in the 60s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 10-15 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.