Saturday is expected to be warm with sunny skies and a high of 74, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Due to winds ranging from 5-20 mph throughout the day and warm weather, there is a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The evening will likely cool down to around 42, skies will remain mostly clear.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.