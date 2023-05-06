043023-news-motorless morning 1.JPG

People walk the open road during the first Motorless Morning of the year at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on April 29, 2023. The special event shuts down the road to motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m.-noon, allowing people the opportunity to bike, walk, run, roller blade, skateboard without vehicles driving on the popular road.(Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold

Saturday is expected to be warm with sunny skies and a high of 74, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Due to winds ranging from 5-20 mph throughout the day and warm weather, there is a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The evening will likely cool down to around 42, skies will remain mostly clear.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. 

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. 

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. 

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. 