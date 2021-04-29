After several overcast days with spotty rain showers and thunderstorms, Colorado Springs weather is expected to dry up amid warm temperatures Thursday and into the weekend, forecasters with National Weather Service office in Pueblo predict.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 69 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Thursday, skies will be sunny with no signs of precipitation, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 41 degrees with winds around 5 mph gradually becoming calm, the agency said.
Friday temperatures will jump to the high 70s and Saturday temperatures are predicted into the mid 80s, the weather service said.
Cooler temperatures and rain set in Sunday and early next week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph,.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: High near 53 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 90%