"Quiet" and warmer weather is forecast in Colorado Springs Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures could reach a sunny high near 82 in a warm start to the week as chances for rain showers "remain confined to the higher terrain this afternoon."
Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday, which could see possible rain in the afternoon and a slightly cooler high near 78.
Shower and thunderstorm chances are once again expected to remain confined to the higher terrain this afternoon, while warmer temperatures are observed. Shower and thunderstorm chances do increase over most of southern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cFonqSRSr6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 26, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.