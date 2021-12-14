Colorado Springs is expected to see another day of unusually warm temperatures Tuesday ahead of slight chances of snow Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 62 degrees Tuesday, 18 degrees above-average for Dec. 14, along with partly sunny skies. Tuesday's weather makes for dangerous fire conditions, the agency said.
Overnight low temperatures could drop to 37 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday, powerful winds mixed with rain and snow are expected to blow into to the Pikes Peak region. A 30% chance of rain begins before 9 a.m. followed by chances of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. Precipitation is anticipated to be minimal, the agency said.
Winds between 15 and 25 mph could increase to 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Winds are expected to blow dust, which could reduce visibility. A high wind warning will be in effect 8 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Strong winds are expected to continue through the night, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is forecast to have high temperatures in the 40s with sunny skies, the agency said.
Monday marked the 216th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Very windy, with winds between 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Widespread blowing dust, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.