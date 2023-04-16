Back into the 60s Sunday goes, but snow showers look to make a return later in the week.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Sunday with a high near 61 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The low for tonight is forecast to reach 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a fire weather watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.