The National Weather Service in Pueblo might have said it best in a tweet over the weekend: "While it may be January, it won't feel like it to start the work week."
Expect dry conditions, sunny skies and light winds throughout most of the week in Colorado Springs, starting with a high near 51 degrees on Monday, the weather service said.
Forecasts for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday boast similar temperatures, ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.
"Dry conditions, mostly clear skies, and above normal temperatures are expected across southern Colorado," the weather service said in a tweet. "Most places across the region will be (5-10 degrees) above normal."
Friday's forecast, however, calls for a 20% of snow.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North-northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West-southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 15 mph.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only