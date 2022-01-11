A warm trend is expected to continue in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, calling for sunny skies, dry conditions and light winds.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the city is forecast to see a high near 56 degrees. This trend is expected to last over the next few days, as temperatures could stay in the mid-50s to low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday as well.
"The warm trend will continue across southern Colorado through the middle of this week," the weather service said in a tweet. "Most across the region will see temperatures (10-15 degrees) above average values for this time of year."
Friday's forecast, however, calls for a 20% chance of snow.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
