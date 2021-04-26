Monday's warm temperatures and strong winds are expected to make for high fire danger in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. when weather conditions will be most likely to spread fire, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 77 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to between 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service said.
Skies are likely to be mostly sunny Monday then becoming partly cloudy overnight, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 45 degrees overnight with winds between 10 and 15 mph decreasing 5 to 10 mph after midnight, the weather service said.
Chances of rain appear in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine expected to return Thursday, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees, winds around 15 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.