Today's forecast brings weather warm enough to get outside and throw around the old pigskin before the big game — and snow that's expected to arrive by Wednesday.
Sunday's forecast brings expectations of sun all day, with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The warm weather trend will continue into Monday, with an expected high of 53 degrees.
Tuesday morning is expected to be slightly warmer, with a high near 59 degrees, but has a chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. By Tuesday night snow may come into play around 7 p.m., with a low of around 22 degrees.
By Wednesday the weather is expected to start shifting into cooler temperatures. According to the weather service, Colorado Springs residents can anticipate snow Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. and a low near 33 degrees.
Sunny weather will boomerang back by Thursday, but temperatures will remain cooler, with a high around 37 degrees.
Monday: Sunny weather with a high around 53 degrees and a low near 27 degrees. Winds around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures near 59 degree and a chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. A chance of snow and drizzle around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely before 11 a.m. and a high of 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 37 degrees and a low near 17 degrees. Winds expected to be 10 mph.