Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to roll into Colorado Sunday, however, improving conditions is expected throughout the day.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Colorado this afternoon and evening, mainly over the southern mountains and southeastern plains. The risks with any stronger storms will be gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and lightning. Accumulating snow is possible for the highest peaks.

Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind around 10 mph.