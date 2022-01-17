The start of our week is expected to be quiet, forecasters say. But wait for it, wait for it — expect some change by Wednesday.
Monday's forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 59 degrees with sunny skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says. It is projected to be a little cooler Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
But Wednesday could see a shift, as the weather service said in a tweet that the day could start with "freezing drizzle, fog and flurries" across El Paso County. "Any accumulations look light at this point but please monitor the latest forecasts for potential changes," the weather service tweeted.
That day could see a high near 33 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
M.L. King Jr. Day, Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
