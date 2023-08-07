Monday is looking like a very pleasant day with maybe a shower or two and highs in the low 80s.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

It is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and south winds between 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop over the Palmer Divide this afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m., then push to the east- southeast through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. The main storm threats will be small hail, wind gusts to 50 mph and cloud to ground lightning. Given the instability and shear, a few of the storms may become severe with hail to 1.5 inches in diameter and damaging winds gusts around 60 mph. The best chance for severe storms will be over northern El Paso County and Kiowa County.

Critical fire weather conditions will be possible over the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano County and western Las Animas County today.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.