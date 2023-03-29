Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees Wednesday. Winds originating from the southeast will range from 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday night, mostly clear skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 30 degrees.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect beginning Thursday at 11 a.m., to Friday at 11 a.m. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees. Expect patchy blowing dust after 11 a.m.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 53 degrees. High winds are forecast to roll through in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 45 mph.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 68 degrees.