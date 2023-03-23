Colorado Springs is set for another warm and breezy day Thursday before the possibility of snow is scattered through this weekend.
Expect mostly sunny conditions Thursday, with a high of 50 degrees. A light and variable breeze from the southwest will roll through the morning ranging from 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Looking into Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.
There’s a 40% to 50% chance of snow in the forecast for Friday, with the possibility of an inch of accumulation overnight heading into Saturday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: There’s a 40% chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, with a high of 47 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of snow showers throughout the day. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 40 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of snow. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 40 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 41 degrees.