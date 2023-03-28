Colorado Springs is in for a warm week ahead with sunny skies and temps residing in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week.

Expect sunny skies with a high reaching 52 degrees Tuesday. A breeze is in the forecast to blow through from the southeast into the afternoon, with speeds ranging from 10 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night, temps are forecast to drop. Expect partly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 28 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 59 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thursday: Sunny and windy, with a high of 63 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 63 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high of 69 degrees.