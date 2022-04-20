Another day of extreme fire danger is expected in Colorado Springs Wednesday as temperatures remain above average and humidity low, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to hit 73 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
A red flag warning indicating dangerous fire weather conditions will be in effect between 12 p.m. and 8 a.m., the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to stay above average throughout the rest of the week with powerful winds and warm temperatures.
A chance of rain, snow and colder temperatures are expected Friday night, the agency predicted.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Breezy, with light winds between 15 to 20 mph in the morning.
Friday: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Winds between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gust could reach 45 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Breezy, with wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.