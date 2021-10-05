Tuesday continues a streak of 70-degree temperatures for Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach 76 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 46 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be much of the same with temperatures hovering in the 70s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 15 mph.