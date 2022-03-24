Expect a whole lot of sunshine over the next few days.
The warming trend in Colorado Springs continues Thursday, with sunny skies and a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"We’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be a lot warmer," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report, referring to Thursday and Friday, "with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most of us. It will still be quite breezy, but not nearly as windy as recent days."
Temps over the next few days, according to the weather service, stays in the 60s and 70s, with a high of 77 degrees expected Saturday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Strong northerly winds gusting to 50 to 70 mph and low relative humidity values will lead to spotty critical fire danger this afternoon across portions of the I-25 corridor. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oJFkaJJSPu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 23, 2022
The weather is expected to be warmer with relatively calm winds for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.