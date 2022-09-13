Colorado Springs can expect "warm and breezy conditions" Tuesday with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
While increasing clouds blow over the area ahead of possible showers mid-week, the NWS warns of "critical and near critical" fire weather conditions in El Paso County and along the Interstate 25 corridor.
The service encourages residents to be cautious about burning.
Wednesday could bring relief by way of showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Increasing flow ahead of an upper level disturbance will bring warm and breezy conditions across the region tomorrow and lead to increased fire danger, especially across the I-25 Corridor and SE Plains. Scattered afternoon showers and storms can be expected over the mts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zs2K4y85Gn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 13, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.