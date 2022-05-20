A late season snowstorm has moved into the Pikes Peak region and could drop 6-12 inches of snow overnight in lower elevations, and 12-18 inches for the mountains and the Palmer Divide, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, and forecasters warn that the heavy, wet snow could cause damage to trees and powerlines. Overnight temperatures could drop below freezing in El Paso County.

Click or tap here for road conditions around Colorado.

Click or tap here for the latest flight information at Colorado Springs Airport.

TODAY'S LATEST UPDATES

7:30 p.m.

According to CDOT, the following road closures are in effect:

Westbound I-70, at mile point 195 (Cooper Mountain | Vail Pass) due to a crash at mile point 189.





US 6 (Loveland Pass) is closed due to adverse conditions.





Eastbound I-70, at mile point 176 (Vail Pass | Copper Mountain) due to adverse conditions.

5 p.m. The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports wet roads, and low visibility on I-25 near County Line in El Paso County. Weather Service forecasters say heavy snow bands are expected in the Pikes Peak area throughout the evening.

*5:00PM* Very wet roads being observed. Low visibility and low clouds over County Line in El Paso County on the Palmer Divide. #COwx #Colorado Courtesy of @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/VQb9gitULN — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 20, 2022

4:45 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status due to weather and road conditions. Read more about cold reporting here.

1:51 p.m.: To report any down trees or power lines, visit: coloradosprings.gov/forestry/page/street-tree-maintenance-requests.

1:14 p.m.: Some flights at Colorado Springs Airport have been cancelled and other delayed. Click or tap here to find out if yours is one of them.

12:12 p.m.: The Colorado Rockies game against the New York Mets, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday, has been postponed. It is now scheduled for Saturday at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader.

10:18 a.m.: The Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event was originally set to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a private ceremony will be held to honor law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

10:12 a.m.: The North Pole-Santa's Workshop opening has been delayed indefinitely due to anticipated snowfall. The opening was originally scheduled for Saturday.

The El Pomar Center announced that the El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House has been postponed indefinitely. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday.

7:25 a.m.: With the forecast predicting sleet and cold temperatures early Friday and snow later in the day, CHSAA announced day two of the state track and field meet will be postponed.

TODAY'S FORECAST

It's not time to put away the winter coats just yet.

Temperatures have cooled down and a winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to be near 50 in Colorado Springs Friday, with an 80% chance of rain and snow and 100% chance overnight. Temps will hit freezing tonight with expected lows in the low 30s.

Showers are expected in after 2 p.m. Friday, and rain is forecast to turn into snow overnight Friday, with snow showers starting after 11 p.m. Projected snow accumulation is 3 to 7 inches.

Snow and rain are expected to continue Saturday with potential new snow amounts between 1 and 3 inches.

Travelers are being cautioned about road conditions.

The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted: "The worst commute will be Friday PM into Saturday AM for the I-25 corridor. Please prepare for snow covered roads and do not crowd the plow!"

Roads in the Rocky Mountain National Park are closed as they anticipate possible new snow amounts up to 31 inches.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 50. East wind around 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain showers before 9 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow showers after 11 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow likely. High near 41. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Watch: Spring snowstorm catches Denver off guard