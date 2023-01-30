El Paso County is under a Winter Chill Advisory Monday for wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind could cause frostbite and residents are asked to use caution when traveling outside.

12:10 p.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation still shows the crash between Briargate and Interquest Parkways as active, but CDOT cameras are showing minimal impact on traffic.

8:13 a.m.: A rollover crash has closed multiple lanes of northbound I-25 between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway. Two other crashes are slowing traffic in the Pueblo area. Click or tap here for the latest conditions on Colorado's highways.

8:11 a.m.: With extreme low temperatures around the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Springs Fire Department offered the following tips:

Monday Forecast

Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of snow showers and low wind chills going into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Northern and southern El Paso County is under a Winter Chill Advisory until 11 a.m. Monday for wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind could cause frostbite and residents are asked to use caution when traveling outside.

The city could see a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. and again after 5 p.m., with a partly sunny but frigid high near 13. Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute, as patchy fog is expected to reduce visibility until around 10 a.m.

The weather service has also issued another Wind Chill Advisory from 9 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is also in effect for light snow that will continue on and off across the southeast plains with an accumulation of under an inch, the weather service said. Showers are expected to continue in the Continental Divide, with a light snow accumulation.

Multiple school districts around the El Paso County area are announcing delays and closures ahead of Monday morning, and Colorado Springs was on accident watch earlier this evening, according to the police department.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office will also have a delayed start and will open to the public at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the office.

7:45 a.m.: Below is a list of Monday's delays and closures:

School Districts

Academy District 20 - Closed

Calhan RJ1: No out-of-district transportation

Canon City RE-1: Closed. E-Learning for 6th - 12th Grade will occur.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed

Colorado Springs Charter Academy: Closed

Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed

Falcon District 49 - Closed

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. - Closed

Ellicott 22 - Closed

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 - Closed

Fremont-Florence RE-2: All campuses closed, No AM kindergarten

Harrison Dist. 2: Closed

Huerfano Re-1: Closed

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - Closed

Manitou Springs SD 14 - Closed

Manzanola School - 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late. No college bus.

Peyton 23JT - Closed

Pueblo Dist. 60 – Closed

Pueblo Dist. 70 - Closed

Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed

Widefield School District 3 - 2 Hours Late.

Private & Charter Schools

Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo - Closed, only staff will report. No preschool

Banning Lewis Academy - Closed

CEC Colorado Springs - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Children's Palace Learning Center - Closed

CIVA Charter High School - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Colorado Springs campus is closed with an online instruction day. Woodland Park campus is open with a delayed start.

The Colorado Springs School: All classes will begin at 10 a.m. Bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule and Morning Care will not be offered.

Colorado Military Academy - Closed

Connect Charter School - Closed. Mon. SAT class rescheduled for Thurs. a.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Due to road conditions, school will be on a two hour delay.

CPCD Head Start: Closed

Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late

Early Connections Learning Centers: Sand Creek location CLOSED, all other locations OPEN

Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 hour delay start.

Fremont Co. Head Start: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. there is no in-person learning

GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. There will be no Before Care

Handprints Early Education Ctr - Opening at 8am

James Irwin Charter Schools - Closed

Liberty Tree Academy - 2 Hours Late

Mountain Song Community School - 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 10 a.m. Full-day kindergarten through 8th grade classes start at 10:15 a.m. There will be no half-day kindergarten.

New Summit Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Prodigy Childcare will open at 8 a.m.

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool

St. Gabriel Classical Academy - 2 Hours Late. Due to extreme cold/windchill St. Gabriel Classical Academy will be on a two hour delay tomorrow. Drop-off from 9:40-9:50 am.

St. Paul Catholic School: Closed

St. John Neumann Catholic School – Closed.

St. Therese - Pueblo - Closed, No preschool. Due to extreme cold and anticipated snowfall

The McClelland School - Closed

Thomas MacLaren School - Closed

The Vanguard School: Closed

Government offices

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office - open to public at 10 a.m.

Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: Closed but operating remotely

Military bases

Fort Carson: 4ID/non-4ID units report between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. USAG report so services, aside from CYS, operational by 8:30 a.m.

Peterson Space Force Base: 2 Hours Late. Delayed reporting for Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain SFS

Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff. Non-Mission essential personnel report at 0830.

Cities & Counties:

City of Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. Mayor Gradisar authorizes a 2-hour delay for the opening of City Offices on Monday, January 30, 2023 including Municipal Court, with City offices opening at 10 a.m.

Organizations

A Caring Pregnancy Center – Closed.

Compassion International - 3 hours late

Building Blocks-Belmont - Closed

Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center: Closed

Pueblo Zoo - Closed.

Colleges and universities

Pima Medical Institute: Closed

Colorado State University Pueblo, Colorado Springs locations: Closed

Pikes Peak State College: Closed

Churches/Synagogues

Church For All Nations: Opening at 10 am

First Presbyterian Church : 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten and preschool. All morning activities canceled. Building opens at 10 a.m.

Rock Family Church: Opening at 10 am

Vista Grande Baptist Church: 2 Hours Late

Medical

Southern Colorado Health Network: 2 Hours Late. SCHN- Pueblo office

Rocky Mountain PACE - AM Shift Cancelled

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind around 10 mph.