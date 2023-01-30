El Paso County is under a Winter Chill Advisory Monday for wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind could cause frostbite and residents are asked to use caution when traveling outside.
12:10 p.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation still shows the crash between Briargate and Interquest Parkways as active, but CDOT cameras are showing minimal impact on traffic.
8:13 a.m.: A rollover crash has closed multiple lanes of northbound I-25 between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway. Two other crashes are slowing traffic in the Pueblo area. Click or tap here for the latest conditions on Colorado's highways.
8:11 a.m.: With extreme low temperatures around the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Springs Fire Department offered the following tips:
Please wrap up in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible this today. The temps are dangerously low this morning. Please bring your pets inside or provide shelter for them! Be Fire safe and mindful of your surroundings with space heaters and any other heating devices.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 30, 2023
Monday Forecast
Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of snow showers and low wind chills going into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The city could see a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. and again after 5 p.m., with a partly sunny but frigid high near 13. Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute, as patchy fog is expected to reduce visibility until around 10 a.m.
The weather service has also issued another Wind Chill Advisory from 9 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is also in effect for light snow that will continue on and off across the southeast plains with an accumulation of under an inch, the weather service said. Showers are expected to continue in the Continental Divide, with a light snow accumulation.
Multiple school districts around the El Paso County area are announcing delays and closures ahead of Monday morning, and Colorado Springs was on accident watch earlier this evening, according to the police department.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office will also have a delayed start and will open to the public at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the office.
7:45 a.m.: Below is a list of Monday's delays and closures:
School Districts
Academy District 20 - Closed
Calhan RJ1: No out-of-district transportation
Canon City RE-1: Closed. E-Learning for 6th - 12th Grade will occur.
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed
Colorado Springs Charter Academy: Closed
Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed
Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed
Falcon District 49 - Closed
Elizabeth Sch. Dist. - Closed
Ellicott 22 - Closed
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 - Closed
Fremont-Florence RE-2: All campuses closed, No AM kindergarten
Harrison Dist. 2: Closed
Huerfano Re-1: Closed
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - Closed
Manitou Springs SD 14 - Closed
Manzanola School - 2 Hours Late
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late. No college bus.
Peyton 23JT - Closed
Pueblo Dist. 60 – Closed
Pueblo Dist. 70 - Closed
Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed
Widefield School District 3 - 2 Hours Late.
Private & Charter Schools
Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo - Closed, only staff will report. No preschool
Banning Lewis Academy - Closed
CEC Colorado Springs - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
Children's Palace Learning Center - Closed
CIVA Charter High School - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Colorado Springs campus is closed with an online instruction day. Woodland Park campus is open with a delayed start.
The Colorado Springs School: All classes will begin at 10 a.m. Bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule and Morning Care will not be offered.
Colorado Military Academy - Closed
Connect Charter School - Closed. Mon. SAT class rescheduled for Thurs. a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Due to road conditions, school will be on a two hour delay.
CPCD Head Start: Closed
Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
Early Connections Learning Centers: Sand Creek location CLOSED, all other locations OPEN
Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 hour delay start.
Fremont Co. Head Start: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. there is no in-person learning
GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. There will be no Before Care
Handprints Early Education Ctr - Opening at 8am
James Irwin Charter Schools - Closed
Liberty Tree Academy - 2 Hours Late
Mountain Song Community School - 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 10 a.m. Full-day kindergarten through 8th grade classes start at 10:15 a.m. There will be no half-day kindergarten.
New Summit Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Prodigy Childcare will open at 8 a.m.
Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool
St. Gabriel Classical Academy - 2 Hours Late. Due to extreme cold/windchill St. Gabriel Classical Academy will be on a two hour delay tomorrow. Drop-off from 9:40-9:50 am.
St. Paul Catholic School: Closed
St. John Neumann Catholic School – Closed.
St. Therese - Pueblo - Closed, No preschool. Due to extreme cold and anticipated snowfall
The McClelland School - Closed
Thomas MacLaren School - Closed
The Vanguard School: Closed
Government offices
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office - open to public at 10 a.m.
Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: Closed but operating remotely
Military bases
Fort Carson: 4ID/non-4ID units report between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. USAG report so services, aside from CYS, operational by 8:30 a.m.
Peterson Space Force Base: 2 Hours Late. Delayed reporting for Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain SFS
Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff. Non-Mission essential personnel report at 0830.
Cities & Counties:
City of Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. Mayor Gradisar authorizes a 2-hour delay for the opening of City Offices on Monday, January 30, 2023 including Municipal Court, with City offices opening at 10 a.m.
Organizations
A Caring Pregnancy Center – Closed.
Compassion International - 3 hours late
Building Blocks-Belmont - Closed
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center: Closed
Pueblo Zoo - Closed.
Colleges and universities
Pima Medical Institute: Closed
Colorado State University Pueblo, Colorado Springs locations: Closed
Pikes Peak State College: Closed
Churches/Synagogues
Church For All Nations: Opening at 10 am
First Presbyterian Church : 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten and preschool. All morning activities canceled. Building opens at 10 a.m.
Rock Family Church: Opening at 10 am
Vista Grande Baptist Church: 2 Hours Late
Medical
Southern Colorado Health Network: 2 Hours Late. SCHN- Pueblo office
Rocky Mountain PACE - AM Shift Cancelled
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind around 10 mph.