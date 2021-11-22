Monday kicks off the week with above-average temperatures and sunny skies in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 62 degrees, 12 degrees above the normal high of 50 for Nov. 22, with no signs of clouds or precipitation.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 32 degrees with clear skies, the agency said.
On Tuesday fire danger is likely to be extreme due to a high temperature of 66 degrees, gusty winds and dry conditions, the weather service said.
Chances of snow amounting to less than a tenth of an inch are anticipated Wednesday, the agency said.
Thanksgiving is likely to be cool, dry and sunny with a high of 49 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees and northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 10 mph.