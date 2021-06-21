Colorado Springs starts off the week with an unseasonably cool day along with cloudy skies and light rain, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures expected to reach a high of 68 degrees, 15 degrees below the average high of 83 for June 21, the agency said.
Monday begins with a 50% chance of rain before 10 a.m., no more than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Skies will likely be cloudy Monday but gradually clear throughout the day, the weather service said.
Breezes remain light throughout the day into night with overnight lows dropping to 48 degrees, the agency said.
Tuesday is forecast to make a quick turn around with sunny skies and highs in the 90s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Light and variable winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.