Colorado Springs residents could be in for an unseasonably warm week with possible record-breaking highs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Monday is expected to see a high near 71, sunny skies and light south southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's high could jump to near 83 in some parts of Colorado Springs, surpassing the record of 80 degrees for April 11 set in 1982, according to a tweet by the weather service. Wednesday's forecast high near 82 could also beat the record of 77 degrees for April 12 set in 2010.

The warming trend, as well as increasing winds, through the week is expected to bring increasing fire danger to much of the southeastern plains, where a fire weather watch currently remains until Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 15-25 mph in the morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.