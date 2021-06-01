Tuesday's mild forecast could be interrupted by afternoon rain and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70 degrees with partly sunny skies and light breezes between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 46 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s, but the forecast holds chances of afternoon thunderstorms until Friday.
Temperatures climb into the 80s through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.