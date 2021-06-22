Temperatures return to the 90s Tuesday after an unusually cold June day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with increasing clouds and a high of 94 degrees, the weather service said.
A 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible between 3 and 5 p.m., the agency said.
Breezes stay light to moderate into the evening with an overnight low of 62 degrees, the weather service said.
Wednesday is also likely to be in the 90s with temperatures cooling and chances of thunderstorms likely to increase throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.