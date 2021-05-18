Storm and rain Clouds over Garden of the Gods (copy)
Colorado Springs can expect rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before and after 5 p.m. at a 70% chance with between a tenth and quarter inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.

Tuesday is likely to reach a high of 63 degrees with cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.

Chance of storms drops to a 30% chance before 10 p.m., the agency said.

Overnight, skies are forecast to be cloudy with a low of 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday storms stick around with a reprieve from rain likely Thursday, the agency said.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

 

