Colorado Springs can expect rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before and after 5 p.m. at a 70% chance with between a tenth and quarter inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Tuesday is likely to reach a high of 63 degrees with cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Chance of storms drops to a 30% chance before 10 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight, skies are forecast to be cloudy with a low of 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Wednesday storms stick around with a reprieve from rain likely Thursday, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.