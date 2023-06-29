Colorado Springs is forecast for late morning and early afternoon showers Thursday, with more opportunity for rain heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees. Light winds from the east are forecast to range from 10 to 15 mph, mainly in the morning.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for the area due to the possibility of heavy rain, high winds and hail.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon and early evening,” the weather service said in its forecast. “The primary concern will be wind gusts 50 to 60 mph, and possibly greater if storms become severe. There will also be the potential for hail, which could be 1 inch or greater.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of overnight showers, mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 54 degrees.

Colorado Springs and surrounding areas are forecast for chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout the weekend ahead, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect a high of 75 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday (Fourth of July): There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.