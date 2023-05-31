Wednesday is expected to bring high temperatures and a chance of showers and storms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thunderstorms are most likely to hit the Colorado Springs a rea between 3-4 p.m. Besides that, you can expect partly sunny skies and a high around 79. The evening will likely cool to around 50 with a 30% chance of showers, mostly before 9 p.m.

Most of the Interstate 25 corridor in southeastern Colorado and parts west into the mountains of Teller, Fremont and Douglas counties have a chance of volatile weather Wednesday. The weather service says 2-inch diameter hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes are all possible in the region.

Expecting more coverage with storms for today, along with a potential for more strong to severe development as well. For the high country, mainly a heavy rain and gusty winds potential, with all modes of severe possible on our plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2iW632IkSC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 31, 2023

Here is the full week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.